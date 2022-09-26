What About Silly Walks?

Looking to change up your workout routines?

Here are some new fitness trends you should look into!

There’s party-cycling, which involves shaking a leg while pedaling on your bike.

There’s also something called Joggling which is-you guessed it-jogging and juggling all at once.

Of course, there’s also the 12-3-30 trend, which sees people walk 30 minutes on a treadmill at a 12% incline and speed of three miles per hour.

Check out more crazy fitness trends now over at Ispo.com!