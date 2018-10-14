As a storm system moves across the country, it’s leaving behind wet, heavy snow over portions of central and eastern Nebraska.

As of Sunday afternoon, wet snow was accumulating over much of southeast Nebraska. Here in Lincoln, tree limbs were reportedly snapping in several neighborhoods due to the weight of the snow.

Power was knocked out to roughly 2,500 Lincoln Electric System customers at one point. Wires were also knocked down at several residences across the Lincoln metro area. To see the latest power outage map, click here to go to the LES webpage.

In the Omaha area, there were 19,000 customers without power due to the snow, according to the Omaha Public Power District.

There were several accidents reported in both cities. In Lincoln, LFR and LPD, along with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol were dealing with spin outs and injury accidents on Interstate 80, including one by the Lincoln Airport and another near the 27th Street interchange. Another injury accident happened at 148th and “O.”

In a news release early Sunday afternoon, the city of Lincoln said that 20 material spreaders with plows began treating the main arterial streets with the granular salt pre-wet with brine at noon. The brine treatment early Saturday morning has helped in keeping streets mostly clear.

However, as temperatures drop and snow accumulates, especially on bridges, you are being urged to watch for slick spots.

Any additional information can be found at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

Stay with KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM, kfornow.com, through our KFOR Text Club, Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest weather information.

The post Wet Snow Across Nebraska Causing Issues appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.