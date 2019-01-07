Wesleyan Men Beat Loras College; Extend Winning Streak to 26

Nebraska Wesleyan won its 26th consecutive game on Saturday. The Prairiewolves defeated 20th-ranked Loras College 89-71 in the first regular season meeting between ranked opponents at Snyder Arena since 1998.

Ryan Garver led the way for NWU (13-0) with 25 points and 7 assists. Cooper Cook added 20 points, while Clay Reimers, Dylan Dirks and Nate Bahe all scored in double figures.

Nebraska Wesleyan played without two regular starters, Nate Schimonitz and Jack Hiller, who were sidelined with injuries.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NE Guard Members Deployed Ord Priest Faces Sexual Assault Charges Survey On Cable and Internet Service Ends Monday HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 24 Nebraska Suffers Second Straight Road Loss, Falls At No. 25 Iowa Victim Injured During Robbery In North Lincoln Health Care, Taxes, Living Costs Among Worries of Nebraskans, Survey Says