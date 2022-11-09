Wendy’s Salutes Active Military And Vets

One of my favorite hamburger joints, Wendy’s, will be thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a free breakfast combo offer on Friday. How do you get involved? Stop by a participating Wendy’s location, show your valid military ID or a Veterans advantage card and grab some breakfast.

This special offer to veterans happens from 6:30a-10:30a on Friday November 11th only.

A heartfelt THANK YOU to those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military

