Wells Fargo Relief Available To Customers

Nebraska Attorney General Peterson announced Wednesday that Wells Fargo has started a consumer redress review program. It’s the way the Bank’s customers who have not yet been made whole through other programs can seek to have their claim reviewed by a Wells Fargo escalation team for possible relief.

The consumer redress review program was a key component of the December 2018 settlement with the attorneys general of all 50 states and the District of Columbia to resolve claims that the bank violated state consumer protection laws by (1) opening millions of unauthorized accounts and enrolling customers into online banking services without their knowledge, (2) improperly referring customers for enrollment in third-party renters and life insurance policies, (3) improperly charging auto loan customers for unnecessary insurance, (4) failing to ensure that customers received refunds of unearned premiums on auto insurance, and (5) incorrectly charging customers for mortgage rate lock extension fees.

As part of the program, Wells Fargo agreed to maintain a website with information on how victims can file claims. Wells Fargo’s website describes the issues covered by the settlement and provides escalation phone numbers for requesting review.

Wells Fargo’s consumer redress review website can be found here:

Consumers with questions or concerns can call the following Wells Fargo escalation phone numbers:

Unauthorized Accounts / Improper Retail Sales Practices: 1-844-931-2273

Improper Renters and Life Insurance Referrals: 1-855-853-9638

Force-Placed Collateral Protection Auto Insurance (“CPI”): 1-888-228-9735

Guaranteed Asset/Auto Protection (“GAP”) Refunds: 1-844-860-6962

Mortgage Interest Rate Lock Extension Fees: 1-866-385-5008

