Sparky Says
Well then
Jul 14, 2020 @ 9:15am
I’m not sure I would share this with the world but Kirk Hammett did. Kirk revealed that he was sitting on the toilet when he got the phone call to join Metallica. Kirk said that on April 1st, April Fool’s Day, he was sitting on the toilet when he received a call from from [Metallica sound engineer] Mark Whittaker, and after I hung up, I was like, ‘I can’t believe I just got that phone call.” “Was that an April Fool’s Day prank?'” No Kirk it sure wasn’t. That’s so rock n roll.
