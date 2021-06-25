We’ll pay you to NOT do it
HENDERSON, NV - JULY 01: Recording artist Ted Nugent performs at the Sunset Amphitheater at the Sunset Station Hotel & Casino on July 1, 2017 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Were you a fan of the Damn Yankees? I was. They were an instant hit. Ted Nugent, Jack Blades (from Night Ranger) Tommy Shaw (Styx) and Michael Cartellone (future Skynyrd drummer) Had a few big hits in the 90’s. After two albums they just disappeared. Why? Because the record company didn’t want to release a new album so they paid the band a million dollars to NOT make a new record. WTF kinda business practice is that?
Read the full story