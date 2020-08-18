Well Known Ag Leader To Retire
Lincoln, NE (August 17 2020) Steve Nelson released his announcement at Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation Headquarters in Lincoln. “Today I am announcing my plan to retire from service as president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau effective at the end of my term which will occur at the Nebraska Farm Bureau annual meeting in December.”
Nelson, who is from Axtell, was elected in 2011. He succeeded Keith Olsen of Grant, who did not seek re-election after nine years as president.
“Words don’t do justice in sharing my appreciation to all those who’ve supported my wife Elma and I over the last nine years in this role. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to engage with so many great people in fulfilling a passion in working on behalf of our state’s farm and ranch families.”
Nelson was elected to the bureau’s Board of Directors in 1997 to represent District 5 and re-elected in 2000. In 2002, he was elected first vice president and re-elected in 2003 and 2006.
“It’s never easy to leave something you love, but it’s time for my wife Elma and I to start a new chapter in our life together that provides more time for family, friends, and new adventures.”
“There is still plenty of work to do. I will continue to put forth my energy and efforts in the remaining months to do whatever I can to advance the mission of Nebraska Farm Bureau during that time.”
“It has been an honor to serve Farm Bureau members in this capacity and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity