Welding Gas Stolen From North Lincoln TSC Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–Lincoln Police say about $5,000 worth of welding gas was stolen from the Tractor Supply store off of 27th and I-80.
Investigators say an employee called them on Thursday afternoon, after seeing a hatch on the outside of a cage holding the welding gas was cut. There were 19 tanks missing, ranging from a foot to five feet. Police also say that the tanks contain C25, acetylene, oxygen and argon, which can be explosive.
Any details about this theft, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.