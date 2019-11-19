      Weather Alert

Welcome to the Ozarks!

Nov 19, 2019 @ 12:27pm

A Missouri woman is behind bars after police found her husband’s body in a freezer at their home.

Joplin resident Barbara Watters, 67, was taken into custody Thursday, two days after investigators discovered the body of Paul Barton in a freezer located in the couple’s bedroom. Police say Barton has been dead since December 2018.

After a two-day search for the woman, police officers found her “waiting” in her front yard when they arrived on Thursday, her arrest report indicates. She’s been charged with abandonment of a corpse.

 

Blaze Events
Vampire Weekend
2 months ago
Hella Mega Tour
2 months ago
Fitz and the Tantrums
2 months ago
KISS
5 days ago
Blaze BDay Bash 2020!
3 weeks ago