Welcome to the Ozarks!

A Missouri woman is behind bars after police found her husband’s body in a freezer at their home.
Joplin resident Barbara Watters, 67, was taken into custody Thursday, two days after investigators discovered the body of Paul Barton in a freezer located in the couple’s bedroom. Police say Barton has been dead since December 2018.
After a two-day search for the woman, police officers found her “waiting” in her front yard when they arrived on Thursday, her arrest report indicates. She’s been charged with abandonment of a corpse.