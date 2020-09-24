Welcome to a hot sauce nightmare

I’m not a fan of hot sauce. Call it what you want, it’s not my deal. I do however like to buy hot sauce from some of my favorite musicians just to have as a display piece. Yes that’s strange but whatta gonna do? I collect strange band/musician memorabilia. The latest artist to jump in the hot sauce ring is the one and only Alice Cooper. Check the details and maybe order a bottle https://unitedsauces.com/collections/alice-cooper?fbclid=IwAR0kKOOFQ89f8eZk87UJNqRLqnxDZNxZQH61FP-wysKvJfvLZ6kUMUAHt4k
