Sparky Says
welcome home
Jan 6, 2021 @ 9:16am
Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody has always been honest about his struggles with addiction. Now, he’s trying to help those in the same situation.
Moody has announced that he is turning his two homes into recovery houses. One home is in Las Vegas, the other in Colorado.
The recovery houses will be available for men and women between the ages of 18 and 40.
Moody said in his announcement that, “It’s one thing to go to meetings and it’s another thing to be active and give back because that is what recovery is all about. It’s giving to someone else in place of the ones who gave to me.”
That’s COOL AF!
