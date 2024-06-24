Weeping Water Man Arrested Following Hit and Run East of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–Deputies arrested a suspected drunk driver early Sunday evening following a hit and run crash just east of Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened at 148th and “O” Street, where the driver of a gray Chevy Impala apparently rear-ended a BMW and a 14-year-old child suffered head and back injuries. The Impala left the scene, eventually being stopped for speeding along 148th Street in Waverly. The driver, 60-year-old Rodney Bottorff of Weeping Water, was contacted and a deputy smelled alcohol and marijuana.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says Bottorff reportedly told the deputy he wasn’t going to be arrested, but was taken to the ground and into custody. Bottorff had a blood-alcohol content tested at .191, which about two-times over the legal limit.

Bottorff was cited for aggravated DWI, resisting arrest, obstructing, possessing marijuana and paraphernalia, speeding, having an open container and leaving the scene of an injury accident.