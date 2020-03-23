Weekly Update From LPS

(KFOR NEWS March 23, 2020) Regular weekly update for Lincoln Public Schools families:
Just a reminder, LPS has canceled all student classes and activities in our schools from March 22 until further notice. In an effort to streamline our information for you, we are moving toward a Sunday weekly update from the school district. You will continue to receive additional emails from your school and teachers during the week, and we will provide updates when it becomes available. We will also post information on our website, lps.org. If you have any questions or concerns, please use the blue “Contact Us” button on our website.
Remote Learning begins Monday, March 23
Beginning Monday, March 23, and continuing for two weeks through April 3, we are beginning remote learning. Students will have access to review learning opportunities on the LPS Remote Learning Site (lps.org/remote). All review work is optional for students, and will not be graded by teachers. Click here for more information about remote learning for all grade levels.
NOTE: Special Education materials will be available beginning April 6.
Resources from our school libraries
Also available starting March 23, LPS Library Services will be publishing its Daily Learning Challenges. This page will offer fun, optional activities to help parents keep their kids reading, writing and creating while out of school. New activities will be published every day for students in Early Childhood, K-2, and 3-5. There will also be weekly learning challenges for middle and high school students. Check it out!
Internet service providers in Lincoln
There are a number of internet service providers in Lincoln. The three providers that contacted Lincoln Public Schools to apprise us of special offers or considerations for families of Lincoln Public Schools students are Allo Communications–Imperial, NE; Spectrum–Stamford, CT; and Windstream–Little Rock, AK. For more information, please visit our website.