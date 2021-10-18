Weekend Burglary at West Lincoln Business Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 18)–A west Lincoln business was broken into over the weekend, where over $15,000 worth of power tools were stolen.
Police were called to Midwest Unlimited at 1750 West “O” Street, around 12:30am Sunday, about an alarm going off. When officers showed up, they found a door to the building open and items were scattered about the warehouse. The owner arrived and told officers items such as chainsaws, concrete saws, trimmers and pruners were missing for a loss around $15,000.
Officers found out that entry was gained by cutting through an exterior wall to gain entry into the building causing approximately $1,000 damage.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.