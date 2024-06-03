Weekend Assault on Three Men at Downtown Lincoln Hotel is Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 3)–Three men in their 20s that are from out of town were assaulted by three other men early Sunday morning in downtown Lincoln.

Police were called about a robbery and assault, when the three victims were walking back to their hotel near 9th and “O” from a bar. Once they got to the fifth floor, LPD public information manager Erika Thomas says the three men were assaulted from behind. The victims were kicked and punched several times, leading to cuts on their faces and one of them losing consciousness.

Thomas says one victim had his wallet stolen for a $75 loss, including the contents. No detailed description was given of the three other men considered as suspects. No arrests have been made.