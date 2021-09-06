Week of September 6th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Monday September 6th
Crimson Driver in Omaha
Wednesday September 8th
Chasing Chance at the Royal Grove opening for Buckcherry
Echo at the Royal Grove opening for Buckcherry
Thursday September 9th
Stone The Thrones in Kearney
Friday September 10th
Dear Frieda at the Royal Grove opening for Kingdom Collapse
Embers Light at the Royal Grove opening for Kingdom Collapse
The Zooeys at the Bourbon Theatre EP Release show
Hookt at Gray’s Keg
Thirst Things First at Duffy’s Tavern
The Fey in Omaha
Crimson Driver in Omaha
Saturday September 11th
Molten in Omaha
I Am the Pendragon in Omaha
Stately Wayne Manor in Omaha
The Long Awaited in Omaha
No Drinking on Grounds in North Platte
Sunday September 12th
The Credentials at Duffy’s Tavern