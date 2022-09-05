Week of September 5th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
September 5, 2022 1:26AM CDT
Friday September 9th
Inhushed Tones at Gray’s Keg
Crimson Driver at Gray’s Keg
Phil Koubek Project at Gray’s Keg
Happy Hazard at Gray’s Keg
Bombs Blast at 1867 Bar
Hosting Monsters at 1867 Bar
Top-Notch Defective at 1867 Bar
Brave the Fall in Omaha
Flux Amuck in Omaha
Saturday September 10th
Viscerous at Gray’s Keg
Evil Shadows at Gray’s Keg
FAHR at Gray’s Keg
Molten at Gray’s Keg
Echo at Gray’s Keg
The Fallen at Gray’s Keg
Names Without Numbers at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch
Braskan in Omaha
Hookt in Omaha
MindFlight in Omaha
Audation in Fairbury
Sunday September 11th
Goosehound in Omaha