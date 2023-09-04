Week of September 4th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
September 3, 2023 8:21PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Monday September 4th
Wild Roses in North Platte
No Drinking On Grounds in North Platte
Tuesday September 5th
Freakabout at the Bourbon Theatre opening for Mammoth WVH
Thursday September 7th
Aage Birch in Beatrice
Friday September 8th
Thirst Things First at Zoo Bar
Aage Birch at Zoo Bar
Echo in Omaha
Whitmore in Omaha
Paisty Jenny in Omaha
My Juliet in Omaha
Saturday September 9th
Stone the Thrones at 1867
Steel & Silver in Omaha
Hookt in Omaha
The Clincher in Omaha
Sunday September 10th
Bombs Blast in Omaha