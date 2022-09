Thursday September 29th

The Killigans in Omaha

Flux Amuck in Omaha

Friday September 30th

Hookt at Gray’s Keg

Levi William at Rumology

Inhushed Tones in Omaha

Evil Shadows in Omaha

Saturday October 1st

Arcade Radio at Cappy’s

Head Change in Omaha

Sunday October 2nd

Head Change at 1867 Bar