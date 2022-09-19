Week of September 19th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
September 18, 2022 10:02PM CDT
Wednesday September 21st
Viscerous at 1867 Bar
Friday September 23rd
Thirst Things First at Duffy’s Backlot, Lincoln Calling
Public Figure in Omaha
Distressed Damsels in Omaha
Saturday September 24th
Plack Blague at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Calling
Mad Dog and the 20/20s at Duffy’s Backlot, Lincoln Calling
Freakabout at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Calling
Salt Creek at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Calling
Ivory Daze at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Calling
Iron Zephyr in York
Echo in York
Arcade Radio in York
Wild Roses in York
Jimmy Greve in Springfield
Screaming for Silence in Omaha
The Fallen in Omaha
Evil Shadows in Omaha
Evandale in Omaha
Sunday September 24th
Brave The Fall at 1867 Bar