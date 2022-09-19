Week of September 19th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Wednesday September 21st

Viscerous at 1867 Bar

Friday September 23rd

Thirst Things First at Duffy’s Backlot, Lincoln Calling

Public Figure in Omaha

Distressed Damsels in Omaha

Saturday September 24th

Plack Blague at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Calling

Mad Dog and the 20/20s at Duffy’s Backlot, Lincoln Calling

Freakabout at Zoo Bar, Lincoln Calling

Salt Creek at Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln Calling

Ivory Daze at 1867 Bar, Lincoln Calling

Iron Zephyr in York

Echo in York

Arcade Radio in York

Wild Roses in York

Jimmy Greve in Springfield

Screaming for Silence in Omaha

The Fallen in Omaha

Evil Shadows in Omaha

Evandale in Omaha

Sunday September 24th

Brave The Fall at 1867 Bar