Week of September 18th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
September 17, 2023 10:41PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Tuesday September 19th
Big World at 2222 ‘Y’ Street
Wednesday September 20th
Cuddlebone at Duffy’s Tavern
Friday September 22nd
Parking Lot Party at the Bourbon Theatre
Echo at 1st Avenue
Paisty Jenny at 1st Avenue
Big World in Kearney
School Students in Kearney
Molten in Omaha
Beast Eagle in Omaha
Saturday September 23rd
Echo at Gray’s Keg
Hookt at Gray’s Keg
Alli and I in Alliance
Iron Zephyr in York
Monsters at Bay in York
Paisty Jenny in York