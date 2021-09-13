Week of September 13th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Tuesday September 14th
Molten in Omaha
Viscerous in Omaha
Wednesday September 15th
Deadend in Kearney
Thursday September 16th
Head Change at Bourbon Theatre
Friday September 17th
Top-Notch Defective at 1867 Bar
No Drinking On Grounds in North Platte
Dear Freida in Omaha
Silence is Madness in Omaha
Saturday September 18th
Hookt at Frontier Harley Davidson
Ember’s Light at 1867 Bar
Bombs Blast at 1867 Bar
Hosting Monsters at 1867 Bar
Viscerous in Omaha
The Killigans in Broken Bow
Iron Zephyr in York
Top-Notch Defective in Unadilla
Molten in Unadilla
Arcade Radio in Omaha