Week of September 12th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Wednesday September 14th

Fahr at 1867 Bar

Friday September 16th

The JV Allstars at Duffy’s Tavern

The Credentials at Duffy’s Tavern

Top-Notch Defective at 1867 Bar

Empires End in Kearney

Embers Light in Kearney

Phantom in Kearney

Viscerous in Kearney

Deadend in Kearney

Saturday September 17th

Dear Freida in Kearney

Phil Koubek Project in Kearney

Stone The Thrones in Kearney

Alkyvad in Omaha

Molten in Kearney

Top-Notch Defective in Omaha