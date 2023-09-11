Week of September 11th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
September 10, 2023 9:34PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Thursday September 14th
Parking Lot Party at 1867
The Wildwoods at Sideshow Spirits
Garst in Omaha
Friday September 15th
School Students at 1867
Blondo at 1867
Levi William at Rumology
Ezra in Beatrice
Cobras in Beatrice
Dollarhyde in Kearney
Phil Koubek Project in Kearney
Chasing Supernovas in Kearney
The Impulsive in Kearney
Saturday September 16th
River City Rejects at The Swamp
Iron Zephyr at 1st Avenue
Audation in North Platte
Viscerous in Kearney
Molten in Kearney
Steel & Silver in Kearney
Sunday September 17th
The Wildwoods in Seward