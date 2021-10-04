Week of October 4th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Thursday October 7th
A Band Called Hemingway in Bennington
Friday October 8th
Stately Wayne Manor at Gray’s Keg
ECHO in Omaha
Molten in Omaha
Names Without Numbers in Omaha
The Clincher in Omaha
Dear Freida in Omaha
Saturday October 9th
The Killigans at Cornhusker Marriott
Head Change at Bodega’s Alley
Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar
Hookt at CJ’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill
Braskan in Omaha
Crimson Driver in Omaha
Brave the Fall in Omaha
The Long Awaited in Omaha
Drowning in the Platte in Omaha