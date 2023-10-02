Week of October 2nd Local Bandwidth Bands Live
October 1, 2023 9:32PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Wednesday October 4th
Cuddlebone at 1867 opening for Dead Poet Society
Thursday October 5th
Mad Dog and the 20/20s at Duffy’s Tavern
Friday October 6th
Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships at Cosmic Eye Live
Beast Eagle in Omaha opening for Max and Iggor Cavalera
Gravekey in Grand Island
Saturday October 7th
The Credentials at 1867
Ivory Daze at Cosmic Eye Live
Turquoise at Cosmic Eye Live
Gross at Kearney
Steel & Silver at Kearney
Monsters at Bay at Kearney