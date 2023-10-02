Week of October 2nd Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!

Wednesday October 4th

Cuddlebone at 1867 opening for Dead Poet Society

Thursday October 5th

Mad Dog and the 20/20s at Duffy’s Tavern

Friday October 6th

Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships at Cosmic Eye Live

Beast Eagle in Omaha opening for Max and Iggor Cavalera

Gravekey in Grand Island

Saturday October 7th

The Credentials at 1867

Ivory Daze at Cosmic Eye Live

Turquoise at Cosmic Eye Live

Gross at Kearney

Steel & Silver at Kearney

Monsters at Bay at Kearney