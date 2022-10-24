Week of October 24th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Thursday October 27th

Bombs Blast at the Royal Grove

Friday October 28th

Thirst Things First at The Zoo Bar

The Killigans at The Zoo Bar

Laughing Falcon at Zipline Brewing

Hardly at Bourbon Theatre

Distressed Damsels at Bourbon Theatre

No Drinking On Grounds at Rosie’s Downtown

Wild Roses at Rosie’s Downtown

Mad Dog and the 20/20s in Omaha

Public Figure in Omaha

Mindflight in Omaha

Braskan in Omaha

Alli and I in Fremont

Saturday October 29th

Alkyvad at Gray’s Keg

Escape in Beatrice

The Clincher in Council Bluffs

Flux Amuk in Omaha

Audation in Grand Island

Arcade Radio in Central City

Sunday October 30th

Mad Dog and the 20/20s at the Bourbon Theatre Halloween shows playing as No Doubt