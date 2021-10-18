Week of October 18th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Thursday October 21st
Crimson Driver at Gray’s Keg
Friday October 22nd
Salt Creek at Bourbon Theatre “Out of the Sky” LP Release show
Silence Is Madness in Omaha
Saturday October 23rd
Till Hell at Gray’s Keg opening for Vampires Everywhere
Molten at Gray’s Keg opening for Vampires Everywhere
Head Change at Bodega’s Alley
Hiraeth at the Royal Grove opening for Combichrist
Dear Freida in Omaha
Viscerous in Omaha
Sunday October 24th
Top-Notch Defective at Cosmic Eye Lincoln Skatepark fundraiser