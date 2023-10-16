Week of October 16th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
October 15, 2023 9:00PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Wednesday October 18th
FAHR at Duffy’s Tavern
Aage Birch in Kearney
Alli & I in Kearney
Thursday October 19th
Plack Blague in Omaha
Aage Birch in Beatrice
A Band Called Hemingway in Omaha
Friday October 20th
The Credentials at 1867
Levi William at Rumology
Aage Birch at the Zoo Bar
Logan Corbino in Omaha
Neon Zoo in Columbus
Whitmore in Council Bluffs
Silence is Madness in Council Bluffs
Saturday October 21st
Mr. McMoney at Bodega’s Alley
Chasing Supernovas in Council Bluffs
Alli & I in Hartington
Sunday October 22nd
Mr. McMoney in Omaha
As Tides Rise in Council Bluffs