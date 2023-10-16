Week of October 16th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!

Wednesday October 18th

FAHR at Duffy’s Tavern

Aage Birch in Kearney

Alli & I in Kearney

Thursday October 19th

Plack Blague in Omaha

Aage Birch in Beatrice

A Band Called Hemingway in Omaha

Friday October 20th

The Credentials at 1867

Levi William at Rumology

Aage Birch at the Zoo Bar

Logan Corbino in Omaha

Neon Zoo in Columbus

Whitmore in Council Bluffs

Silence is Madness in Council Bluffs

Saturday October 21st

Mr. McMoney at Bodega’s Alley

Chasing Supernovas in Council Bluffs

Alli & I in Hartington

Sunday October 22nd

Mr. McMoney in Omaha

As Tides Rise in Council Bluffs