Week of November 7th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Monday November 7th

Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar

Friday November 11th

Phil Koubek Project at Rosie’s Downtown

Levi William at Rumology

Till Hell at 1867 Bar

Audation in Kearney

Saturday November 12th

Hosting Monsters at 1867 Bar 6th Annual Movember Showcase for men’s mental health issues

Distressed Damsels at 1867 Bar 6th Annual Movember Showcase for men’s mental health issues

Aage Birch at the Zoo Bar

Ember’s Light in Kearney

Wild Roses in Kearney

Phil Koubek Project in Kearney

Minor Movements in Omaha

Sunday November 13th

Plack Blague in Omaha