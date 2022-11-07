Week of November 7th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
November 6, 2022 9:04PM CST
Monday November 7th
Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar
Friday November 11th
Phil Koubek Project at Rosie’s Downtown
Levi William at Rumology
Till Hell at 1867 Bar
Audation in Kearney
Saturday November 12th
Hosting Monsters at 1867 Bar 6th Annual Movember Showcase for men’s mental health issues
Distressed Damsels at 1867 Bar 6th Annual Movember Showcase for men’s mental health issues
Aage Birch at the Zoo Bar
Ember’s Light in Kearney
Wild Roses in Kearney
Phil Koubek Project in Kearney
Minor Movements in Omaha
Sunday November 13th
Plack Blague in Omaha