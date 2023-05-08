Week of May 8th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
May 7, 2023 10:12PM CDT
Thursday May 11th
Alkyvad at Duffy’s Tavern
Viscerous at Bourbon Theatre
Empires End in Kearney
Wild Roses in Kearney
Friday May 12th
Arcade Radio at Gray’s Keg
Mike Semrad & The River Hawks at Rumology, solo show
Garst in Omaha
Saturday May 13th
Mad Dog & the 20/20s at The Zoo Bar
Blondo at The Zoo Bar
The Credentials at The Zoo Bar
No Drinking On Grounds at Gray’s Keg
My Juliet at Gray’s Keg
Phil Koubek Project at the Royal Grove
Hookt at the Royal Grove
Twisted Chrome at the Royal Grove
Alyeska in Omaha