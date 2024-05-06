Week of May 6th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Tuesday May 7th

The World Without Us at Cosmic Eye

Thursday May 9th

After Arizona at Cosmic Eye

Blind Searcher at Bourbon Theatre

Garst in Omaha

Evandale in Council Bluffs

Friday May 10th

Molten at Cosmic Eye Brewing

Gravestone at Cosmic Eye Brewing

The Wildwoods in Lincoln

Logan Corbino in Waterloo

Head Change in Omaha

Saturday May 11th

Hold Your Breath at 1867

No Drinking on Grounds at 1867

Twisted Chrome at Gray’s Keg

Hookt at Gray’s Keg

Hairline Fracture in Omaha Anthems from the Heartland Release party

River CIty Rejects in Omaha Anthems from the Heartland Release party

The Bricks in Omaha Anthems from the Heartland Release party

Blowing Chunks in Omaha Anthems from the Heartland Release party

The Wildwoods in Omaha

Jody Kermoade in Omaha

Sunday May 12th

Logan Corbino in Omaha