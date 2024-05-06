Week of May 6th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.
Tuesday May 7th
The World Without Us at Cosmic Eye
Thursday May 9th
After Arizona at Cosmic Eye
Blind Searcher at Bourbon Theatre
Garst in Omaha
Evandale in Council Bluffs
Friday May 10th
Molten at Cosmic Eye Brewing
Gravestone at Cosmic Eye Brewing
The Wildwoods in Lincoln
Logan Corbino in Waterloo
Head Change in Omaha
Saturday May 11th
Hold Your Breath at 1867
No Drinking on Grounds at 1867
Twisted Chrome at Gray’s Keg
Hookt at Gray’s Keg
Hairline Fracture in Omaha Anthems from the Heartland Release party
River CIty Rejects in Omaha Anthems from the Heartland Release party
The Bricks in Omaha Anthems from the Heartland Release party
Blowing Chunks in Omaha Anthems from the Heartland Release party
The Wildwoods in Omaha
Jody Kermoade in Omaha
Sunday May 12th
Logan Corbino in Omaha