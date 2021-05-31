Week of May 31st Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Wednesday June 2nd
A Band Called Hemingway in Omaha
Thursday June 3rd
Flux Amuck in Omaha
Friday June 4th
The Zooeys at the Royal Grove
The Fey Virtual Album release show
Crimson Driver in Omaha
Brave the Fall in Omaha
The Long Awaited in Omaha
Silence is Madness in Omaha
Saturday June 5th
Evandale at the Bourbon Theatre opening for Steel Panther
Monsters at Bay in Steele City, NE
The Long Awaited in Omaha
Dear Freida in Omaha
Sunday June 6th
The Credentials at Duffy’s Tavern