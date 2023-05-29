Week of May 29th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
May 28, 2023 8:37PM CDT
Wednesday May 31st
My Juliet in Omaha
Friday June 2nd
Lee Bowes and the Jupiter Rings at Rumology, solo show
Alkyvad in Omaha
Neon Zoo in Columbus, Power and Progress Festival
Stone The Thrones in Grand Island
Saturday June 3rd
Ezra at the Bourbon Theatre
Arcade Radio at Cappy’s
Molten in Omaha
Fox Paw in Omaha
Garst in Omaha
The Wildwoods in Omaha
Mr McMoney in Columbus, Power and Progress Festival
Head Change in Columbus, Power and Progress Festival
Sunday June 4th
Mindflight at 1867 Bar
Molten at the Royal Grove opening for Death Angel
Viscerous at the Royal Grove opening for Death Angel
Dullparty in Omaha