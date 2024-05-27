Week of May 27th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Wednesday May 29th

Estrogen Projection at Duffy’s Tavern

Thursday May 30th

Hairline Fracture at Duffy’s Tavern

Cyphen at Duffy’s Tavern

The Clincher in Council Bluffs

Evil Shadows in Council Bluffs

Evandale in Council Bluffs

Friday May 31st

Turquoise at Cosmic Eye Farewell show

FAHR at Cosmic Eye Farewell show

Iced Wrist at Cosmic Eye Farewell show

Deadechoes at Cosmic Eye Farewell show

Mike Semrad & The Riverhawks in Grand Island

Beast Eagle in Omaha

Molten in Omaha

No Drinking on Grounds in Council Bluffs

Saturday June 1st

Monsters At Bay in Steele City

Mike Semrad & The Riverhawks in Fremont

Paisty Jenny in Grand Island opening for Saliva & Drowning Pool

Gravekey in Grand Island opening for Saliva & Drowning Pool

Ivory Daze in Omaha

Sunday June 2nd

Iced Wrist in Omaha

Neo Sol in Omaha