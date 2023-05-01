104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Week of May 1st Local Bandwidth Bands Live

April 30, 2023 9:08PM CDT
courtesy Dawn Helmstadter

Monday May 1st
Gross! in Kearney

Thursday May 4th
Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks at OG Grata, Solo Show
Even Coast in Omaha

Friday May 5th
Freakabout at Bourbon Theatre
Big World at Bourbon Theatre
Ivory Daze at El Proyecto, CD release party
The Credentials at El Proyecto
Fahr at El Proyecto
Hookt in Beatrice
Bombs Blast in Kearney
Blondo in Kearney

Saturday May 6th
Iron Zephyr at Cappy’s Hotspot
Levi William at Rumology
Evandale in Ralston
Beautiful 6 in Ralston
Season of Thorns in Omaha)
Audation in Kearney
The Impulsive in Kearney
Phil Koubek Project in Kearney