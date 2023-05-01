Week of May 1st Local Bandwidth Bands Live
April 30, 2023 9:08PM CDT
Monday May 1st
Gross! in Kearney
Thursday May 4th
Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks at OG Grata, Solo Show
Even Coast in Omaha
Friday May 5th
Freakabout at Bourbon Theatre
Big World at Bourbon Theatre
Ivory Daze at El Proyecto, CD release party
The Credentials at El Proyecto
Fahr at El Proyecto
Hookt in Beatrice
Bombs Blast in Kearney
Blondo in Kearney
Saturday May 6th
Iron Zephyr at Cappy’s Hotspot
Levi William at Rumology
Evandale in Ralston
Beautiful 6 in Ralston
Season of Thorns in Omaha)
Audation in Kearney
The Impulsive in Kearney
Phil Koubek Project in Kearney