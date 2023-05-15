Week of May 15th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Tuesday May 16th

Paisty Jenny at Bourbon Theatre opening for Ugly Kid Joe

Ivory Daze in Omaha)

Wednesday May 17th

Plack Blague at Duffy’s Tavern

Thursday May 18th

The Wildwoods in Ralston)

Friday May 19th

Parking Lot Party at Bourbon Theatre

My Juliet at Gray’s Keg

Twisted Chrome at Gray’s Keg

Happy Hazard at Gray’s Keg

Viscerous in Omaha

Audation in Grand Island

Saturday May 20th

All Knowing McGill in The Zoo Bar

Chasing Supernovas at Gray’s Keg

I am the Pendragon at Gray’s Keg

Evil Shadows at Gray’s Keg

Echo at Gray’s Keg

Crack Mountain at Gray’s Keg

Phil Koubek Project at Gray’s Keg

Season of Thorns at Gray’s Keg

Wild Roses in Kearney

Stone the Thrones in Kearney

Sunday May 21st

Blind Searcher at the Bourbon Theatre

Fallen Reign at the Royal Grove opening for Stryper