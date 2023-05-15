Week of May 15th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Tuesday May 16th
Paisty Jenny at Bourbon Theatre opening for Ugly Kid Joe
Ivory Daze in Omaha)
Wednesday May 17th
Plack Blague at Duffy’s Tavern
Thursday May 18th
The Wildwoods in Ralston)
Friday May 19th
Parking Lot Party at Bourbon Theatre
My Juliet at Gray’s Keg
Twisted Chrome at Gray’s Keg
Happy Hazard at Gray’s Keg
Viscerous in Omaha
Audation in Grand Island
Saturday May 20th
All Knowing McGill in The Zoo Bar
Chasing Supernovas at Gray’s Keg
I am the Pendragon at Gray’s Keg
Evil Shadows at Gray’s Keg
Echo at Gray’s Keg
Crack Mountain at Gray’s Keg
Phil Koubek Project at Gray’s Keg
Season of Thorns at Gray’s Keg
Wild Roses in Kearney
Stone the Thrones in Kearney
Sunday May 21st
Blind Searcher at the Bourbon Theatre
Fallen Reign at the Royal Grove opening for Stryper