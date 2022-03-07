Week of March 7th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Tuesday March 8th
Top Notch Defective in Omaha
Thirst Things First in Omaha
Thursday March 10th
Big World at Duffy’s Tavern
The Zooeys in Omaha
Friday March 11th
Phil Koubek Project in Kearney album release party
Dear Freida in Kearney
Saturday March 12th
Till Hell at 1867 Bar opening for Blacktop Mojo
As Tides Rise at 1867 Bar opening for Blacktop Mojo
Evil Shadows at 1867 Bar opening for Blacktop Mojo
No Drinking On Grounds at Rosie’s Downtown
Ezra in Beatrice
Sunday March 13th
Top Notch Defective at Duffy’s Tavern