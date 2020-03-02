Week Of March 2nd Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Tuesday March 3rd
Miss Taken at Bourbon Theater opening for Doll Skin
Wednesday March 4th
Stone The Thrones at Duffy’s
Friday March 6th
Fallen Reign at the Royal Grove opening for Molly Hatchet
The Rewind at the Royal Grove opening for Molly Hatchet
I Am The Pendragon in Omaha
Saturday March 7th
Phantom at Grey’s Keg Saloon
Laughing Falcon at Duffy’s SXSW Nebraska Exposed Pre party
Fallen Reign at 1867 Bar
Broken Skull at 1867 Bar
Sunday March 8th
Death Cow at The Mez in Lincoln