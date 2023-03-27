Week of March 27th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
March 26, 2023 9:11PM CDT
Wednesday March 29th
FAHR at 1867 Bar
Viscerous at 1867 Bar
Friday March 31st
The Zooeys at Rococo Theatre
Distressed Damsels at Rococo Theatre
Parking Lot Party at Rococo Theatre
Ezra at 1867 Bar
Audation in Columbus
Saturday April 1st
Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar
Neon Zoo at The Zoo Bar
Crack Mountain at 1717 ‘O’ Street
Big World in Kearney
Gross! in Kearney
Top Notch Defective in Omaha
Viscerous in Council Bluffs
Evil Shadows in Council Bluffs