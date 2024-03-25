Week of March 25th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
March 24, 2024 11:31PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.
Monday March 25th
Beast Eagle – Road Song ( in Omaha
Wednesday March 27th
Estrogen Projection at 1867
Thursday March 28th
Fahr at Royal Grove
Cyphen at Royal Grove
Friday March 29th
Fall Break at 1867
Estrogen Projection at Duffy’s Tavern
Blowing Chunks at The Swamp
Red Cities at The Zoo Bar
Hookt in La Vista
Alyeska in Omaha
The Wildwoods in Omaha
Twisted Chrome in Grand Island
Saturday March 30th
The Breakroom at the Bourbon Theatre
The Credentials at the Bourbon Theatre
Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships at Gray’s Keg for Fuzzfest a Randy Martinez Memorial Show
Crack Mountain at Gray’s Keg for Fuzzfest a Randy Martinez Memorial Show
Cobras at Cosmic Eye Brewing
