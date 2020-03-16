Week Of March 16th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
As events change day to day, please check with the venue or band to ensure the show is still happening. For more informaton on COVID-19 and local closings, canellations, and postponements click here.
Wednesday March 18th
From the Arc at the Royal Grove opening for Saul
Autumn Paradox at the Royal Grove opening for Saul
Die to Exist at the Royal Grove opening for Saul
Thursday March 19th
The Other Side of Now at 1867 Bar
Friday March 20th
Eighth Day Broken at Grey’s Keg Saloon
Arcade Radio in Broken Bow
Saturday March 21st
Arcade Radio in Pierce
Sunday March 22nd
Miss Taken at the Royal Grove opening for Adelitas Way
Hosting Monsters at the Royal Grove opening for Adelitas Way