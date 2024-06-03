Week of June 3rd Local Bandwidth Bands Live
June 2, 2024 9:39PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.
Wednesday June 5th
The Zooeys in Omaha
Thursday June 6th
Turquoise at Duffy’s Tavern
Friday June 7th
FAHR at 1867
Mindrott at 1867
Cheap Porno Flick at the Swamp
Pearl Parade at Bourbon Theatre
Flux Amuck in Omaha
Thirst Things First in Grand Island
Saturday June 8th
Blondo at 1867
Guilt Vacation at 1867
Hold Your Breath at 1867
Alyeska in Omaha
Beast Eagle in Omaha
Public Figure in Omaha
Hookt in Omaha
Dullparty in Council Bluffs