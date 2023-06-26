Week of June 26th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
June 25, 2023 7:17PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Thursday June 29th
The Wildwoods in Albion
Friday June 30th
Ivory Daze at 1867 Bar
Big World at 1867 Bar
Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar
Hookt at Cappy’s
The Wildwoods at James Arthur Vineyards
Flux Amuck in Omaha
Logan Corbino in Waterloo
Saturday July 1st
Levi WIlliam at Rumology
The Wildwoods at Haymarket Farmers Market & Junto Wine
My Juliet in Omaha
Sunday July 2nd
Audation at Gray’s Keg
Fox Paw in Council Bluffs
The Wildwoods in Omaha