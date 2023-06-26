Week of June 26th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!

Thursday June 29th

The Wildwoods in Albion

Friday June 30th

Ivory Daze at 1867 Bar

Big World at 1867 Bar

Guilt Vacation at 1867 Bar

Hookt at Cappy’s

The Wildwoods at James Arthur Vineyards

Flux Amuck in Omaha

Logan Corbino in Waterloo

Saturday July 1st

Levi WIlliam at Rumology

The Wildwoods at Haymarket Farmers Market & Junto Wine

My Juliet in Omaha

Sunday July 2nd

Audation at Gray’s Keg

Fox Paw in Council Bluffs

The Wildwoods in Omaha