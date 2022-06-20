Week of June 20th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
Thursday June 23rd
Dear Freida at 1867 Bar
Escape at 1867 Bar
Phil Koubek Project at 1867 Bar
Cuddlebone at Duffy’s Tavern
The Other Side of Now at Duffy’s Tavern
Friday June 24th
Molten at The Royal Grove
Viscerous at The Royal Grove
Goosehound in Omaha
Public Figure in Grand Island
Phil Koubek Project in Kearney
Arcade Radio in Kearney
Saturday June 25th
The Fallen in Beatrice
Names Without Numbers in Omaha
Arcade Radio in Holbrook
Bombs Blast in Kearney
Top-Notch Defective in Kearney
Sunday June 26th
Requiem Owns Horizons in Fremont