Week of June 19th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!

Friday June 23rd

Freakabout at Duffy’s Tavern

Arcade Radio at Rosie’s Downtown

Pearl Parade at Gray’s Keg

Twisted Chrome at Gotham Bar

All Knowing McGill in Omaha

Audation in Ansley

Iron Zephyr in Columbus

Public Figure in Grand Island

Names Without Numbers in Council Bluffs

Saturday June 24th

Evil Shadows at 1867 Bar

The Clincher at 1867 Bar

When The Towers Fall in Omaha

Audation in Kearney

Phil Koubek Project in Kearney

My Juliet in Kearney

Ezra in Duncan

Arcade Radio in Columbus

Sunday June 25th

Pearl Parade in Omaha

A Band Called Hemmingway in Omaha