Week of June 19th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
June 18, 2023 10:33PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Friday June 23rd
Freakabout at Duffy’s Tavern
Arcade Radio at Rosie’s Downtown
Pearl Parade at Gray’s Keg
Twisted Chrome at Gotham Bar
All Knowing McGill in Omaha
Audation in Ansley
Iron Zephyr in Columbus
Public Figure in Grand Island
Names Without Numbers in Council Bluffs
Saturday June 24th
Evil Shadows at 1867 Bar
The Clincher at 1867 Bar
When The Towers Fall in Omaha
Audation in Kearney
Phil Koubek Project in Kearney
My Juliet in Kearney
Ezra in Duncan
Arcade Radio in Columbus
Sunday June 25th
Pearl Parade in Omaha
A Band Called Hemmingway in Omaha