Week of June 12th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
June 11, 2023 8:39PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!
Tuesday June 13th
Beast Eagle in Omaha)
Thursday June 15th
Wild Roses in North Platte)
Friday June 16th
Mad Dog and the 20/20’s in Grand Island)
Saturday June 17th
Top Notch Defective at 1867 Bar)
Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships at 1867 Bar)
Head Change at Bodega’s Alley)
Empires End in Kearney)
Alkyvad in Kearney)
Audation in Kearney)
Devil In The Details in Omaha)
Beautiful 6 in Columbus)
Sunday June 18th
Till Hell at the Royal Grove opening for Texas Hippie Coalition
As Tides Rise at the Royal Grove opening for Texas Hippie Coalition