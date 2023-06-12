Week of June 12th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week!

Tuesday June 13th

Beast Eagle in Omaha)

Thursday June 15th

Wild Roses in North Platte)

Friday June 16th

Mad Dog and the 20/20’s in Grand Island)

Saturday June 17th

Top Notch Defective at 1867 Bar)

Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships at 1867 Bar)

Head Change at Bodega’s Alley)

Empires End in Kearney)

Alkyvad in Kearney)

Audation in Kearney)

Devil In The Details in Omaha)

Beautiful 6 in Columbus)

Sunday June 18th

Till Hell at the Royal Grove opening for Texas Hippie Coalition

As Tides Rise at the Royal Grove opening for Texas Hippie Coalition