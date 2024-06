Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Thursday June 13th

Iced Wrist in Omaha

Head Change in Omaha

Dullparty in Omaha

Wild Roses in North Platte

Friday June 14th

Mindrott at 1867

River City Rejects at 1867

Evil Shadows in Omaha

Public Figure in Omaha

Saturday June 15th

Aage Birch at The Zoo Bar

Cheap Porno Flick in Omaha

Happy Hazard in Omaha

Molten in Council Bluffs

Sunday June 16th

Alli & I in Omaha