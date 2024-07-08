Week of July 8th Local Bandwidth Bands Live
July 7, 2024 11:07PM CDT
Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.
Thursday July 11th
Dollarhyde at 1867
Cheap Porno Flick in Omaha
Friday July 12th
Even Coast in Council Bluffs
Fall Break in Council Bluffs
No Drinking On Grounds in North Platte
Saturday July 13th
As Tides Rise at the Bourbon Theatre
Audation in Long Pine
Evil Shadows in Omaha
Phil Koubek Project in Arnold
No Drinking On Grounds in Grand Island
Sunday July 14th
After Arizona in Omaha
Jody Kermoade in Council Bluffs
Echo in Council Bluffs