Week of July 8th Local Bandwidth Bands Live

Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Thursday July 11th

Dollarhyde at 1867

Cheap Porno Flick in Omaha

Friday July 12th

Even Coast in Council Bluffs

Fall Break in Council Bluffs

No Drinking On Grounds in North Platte

Saturday July 13th

As Tides Rise at the Bourbon Theatre

Audation in Long Pine

Evil Shadows in Omaha

Phil Koubek Project in Arnold

No Drinking On Grounds in Grand Island

Sunday July 14th

After Arizona in Omaha

Jody Kermoade in Council Bluffs

Echo in Council Bluffs